Comerica Bank Sells 38,573 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $23,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 45.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $4,219,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $3,058,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 61.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.68. The firm has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

