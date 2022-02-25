Comerica Bank Sells 52,106 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,034 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 52,106 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.45.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock worth $23,202,685. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $94.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day moving average is $72.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

