Comerica Bank Sells 66,829 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,829 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.