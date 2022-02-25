Comerica Bank Sells 6,721 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $573.95 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $114.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $578.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $623.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total transaction of $135,264.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $406,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,350 shares of company stock worth $19,298,722. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

