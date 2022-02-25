Comerica Bank Sells 6,863 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $31,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $20,514,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 207.4% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after purchasing an additional 767,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $154.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $119.75 and a twelve month high of $171.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.98.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

