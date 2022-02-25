Comerica Bank Sells 74,279 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,279 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $29,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after acquiring an additional 134,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after acquiring an additional 117,132 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
