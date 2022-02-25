Comerica Bank Sells 8,095 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $24,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,046,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROP opened at $444.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $454.18 and its 200-day moving average is $467.70.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,659,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

