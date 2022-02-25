Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $285.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $241.88 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.97. The firm has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.76.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

