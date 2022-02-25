Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $82.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average is $86.94. Comfort Systems USA has a 1 year low of $59.63 and a 1 year high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 9.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 98.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,043,000 after acquiring an additional 47,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.