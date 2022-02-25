Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.22

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.22 and traded as high as C$11.74. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.73, with a volume of 1,750,010 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

