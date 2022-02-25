CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Acquires $50,300.00 in Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

COMM stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 2,178,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,133,824. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 112.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

