Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.15 and last traded at $13.15. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21.

About Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of AB&T National Bank. Its services include deposits, lending and providing loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Albany, GA.

