Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Rating) shares rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

