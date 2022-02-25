Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.20

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 26240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
