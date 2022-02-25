Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.20

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 26240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

