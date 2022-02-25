Comparing AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) & Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AVROBIO and Organovo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 4 4 0 2.50 Organovo 0 0 1 0 3.00

AVROBIO presently has a consensus target price of $10.89, indicating a potential upside of 616.37%. Given AVROBIO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Organovo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of AVROBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Organovo shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Organovo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -52.79% -49.00% Organovo N/A -32.38% -31.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AVROBIO and Organovo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$119.71 million ($2.87) -0.53 Organovo $2.20 million 12.47 -$16.83 million ($1.36) -2.32

Organovo has higher revenue and earnings than AVROBIO. Organovo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVROBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc. engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis. The company was founded by Geoff Mackay, Kim Warren, Christopher Mason, and Jeffrey Medin in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company was founded in April 2007 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

