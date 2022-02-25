Comparing CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) and Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Republic First Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossFirst Bankshares 33.56% 10.85% 1.25% Republic First Bancorp 13.94% 7.93% 0.47%

48.7% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of CrossFirst Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

CrossFirst Bankshares has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CrossFirst Bankshares and Republic First Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossFirst Bankshares $206.81 million 3.90 $69.41 million $1.34 11.84 Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 1.73 $25.18 million $0.33 15.88

CrossFirst Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. CrossFirst Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CrossFirst Bankshares and Republic First Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossFirst Bankshares 0 1 0 1 3.00 Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

CrossFirst Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.19%. Given CrossFirst Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CrossFirst Bankshares is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Summary

CrossFirst Bankshares beats Republic First Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans. It also provides a range of deposit products consisting of noninterest-bearing demand and interest-bearing deposits, which include transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and personal and business checking and savings accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and brokered and reciprocal deposits. In addition, the company offers international banking services; treasury management services; automated teller machine access; and mobile banking services. Further, it holds investments in marketable securities. The company operates eight full-service banking centers located in Leawood and Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Dallas and Frisco, Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services. The company was founded on November 16, 1987 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

