Comparing Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) & Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Rating) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Green Organic Dutchman’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daiwa Securities Group $5.44 billion 1.83 $985.42 million $0.77 7.58 Green Organic Dutchman $18.30 million 2.47 -$136.27 million ($0.09) -0.93

Daiwa Securities Group has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman. Green Organic Dutchman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daiwa Securities Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Daiwa Securities Group and Green Organic Dutchman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daiwa Securities Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Daiwa Securities Group has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daiwa Securities Group and Green Organic Dutchman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daiwa Securities Group 20.07% 6.16% 0.38% Green Organic Dutchman -154.35% -23.37% -16.88%

Summary

Daiwa Securities Group beats Green Organic Dutchman on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daiwa Securities Group (Get Rating)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies. The Wholesale segment includes Global Markets, which provides sales and trading services of stocks, bonds, foreign exchange, and derivative products; and Global Investment Banking, which offers securities underwriting, merger and acquisition advisory, and investment banking services. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment trust, pension fund management, and other asset management services. The Investment segment focuses on the creation of new investment funds while managing the return on investment of existing projects. The Others segment includes management of subsidiaries, banking business, information service, back-office, and real estate rental. The company was founded on May 1, 1902 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Green Organic Dutchman (Get Rating)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.