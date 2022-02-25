Comparing Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) and Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) and Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Evercel alerts:

This table compares Evercel and Stem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel $45.08 million 1.34 $1.12 million N/A N/A Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Evercel and Stem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A Stem 0 0 5 0 3.00

Stem has a consensus target price of $37.40, indicating a potential upside of 280.86%. Given Stem’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Evercel.

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A Stem N/A 2.73% 1.01%

Volatility & Risk

Evercel has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stem beats Evercel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evercel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Stem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Evercel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evercel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.