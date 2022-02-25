Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,204. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 218,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 17,492 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 43,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 484,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,813,000 after buying an additional 96,834 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Compass Diversified (Get Rating)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.