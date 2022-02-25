Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 1,872.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,540 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.52% of Compass Minerals International worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMP. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 56.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 595.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

NYSE:CMP opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.52. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

