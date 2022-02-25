Compound (COMP) Price Tops $113.24

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Compound coin can now be bought for $113.24 or 0.00288601 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Compound has a market cap of $746.03 million and $62.63 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,588,293 coins. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

