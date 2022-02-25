comScore (SCOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Shares of SCOR opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. comScore has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.
comScore Company Profile (Get Rating)
comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on comScore (SCOR)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.