comScore (SCOR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Shares of SCOR opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48. comScore has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCOR. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of comScore by 2,414.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 157,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of comScore by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 84,583 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of comScore by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 56,376 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of comScore by 5,698.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

