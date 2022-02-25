Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

CRK stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 410.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,555 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1,912.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,621,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,522 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,367 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,043,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,266 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

