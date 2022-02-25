Conceal (CCX) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000545 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conceal has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $119,714.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,433.87 or 0.99615248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00231293 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00013044 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00138570 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00285620 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003959 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00027215 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,633,154 coins and its circulating supply is 11,394,741 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

