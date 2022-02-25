Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Concentrix worth $25,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,060,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,150. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $191.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.98. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $111.11 and a one year high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.16.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

