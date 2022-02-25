Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $2.99 on Friday. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

Several research firms have commented on CNCE. JMP Securities cut their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $28,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,125 shares of company stock valued at $133,946. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

