Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 25,631 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,590 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 25,631 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Perficient worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Perficient by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter valued at about $612,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the third quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Perficient by 176.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,271 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

PRFT traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.39. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

