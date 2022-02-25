Conflux Network (CFX) Hits Market Cap of $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,256.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,702.71 or 0.06884815 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.65 or 0.00269137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.59 or 0.00763160 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00068324 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.96 or 0.00384544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00213768 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

