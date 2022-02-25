Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.09. 15,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 40,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.02.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.91 million and a PE ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.97.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

