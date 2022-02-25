CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CONMED by 6,987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

CNMD stock opened at $148.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.54. CONMED has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.00.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

