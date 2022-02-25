Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,009.97

Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,009.97 ($13.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.74). Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.74), with a volume of 768 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £504.60 million and a P/E ratio of 127.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,010 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,009.97.
About Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT)
Featured Articles
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.