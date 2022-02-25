Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,446,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,435,000 after acquiring an additional 195,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,043.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $215.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.64.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.