Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,518 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Constellation Brands worth $50,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $315,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $14,847,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Argus boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.17.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $215.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of -716.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.