ContentBox (BOX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market cap of $474,278.09 and approximately $1,215.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.00240168 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

