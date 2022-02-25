CONTRACOIN Reaches One Day Volume of $67,688.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $13.14 million and $67,688.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000762 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000462 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00086584 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,564,270 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars.

