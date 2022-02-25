Contrasting Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) & Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG)

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) and Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Denison Mines and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denison Mines 89.89% 5.63% 4.22% Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A -70.57% -44.38%

26.6% of Denison Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Nouveau Monde Graphite shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Denison Mines and Nouveau Monde Graphite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denison Mines $10.77 million 103.62 -$12.15 million $0.02 68.53 Nouveau Monde Graphite N/A N/A -$13.42 million ($0.84) -8.23

Denison Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Nouveau Monde Graphite. Nouveau Monde Graphite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denison Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Denison Mines and Nouveau Monde Graphite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denison Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Nouveau Monde Graphite 0 1 3 0 2.75

Nouveau Monde Graphite has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 88.13%. Given Nouveau Monde Graphite’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nouveau Monde Graphite is more favorable than Denison Mines.

Summary

Denison Mines beats Nouveau Monde Graphite on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denison Mines (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite (Get Rating)

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc. engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant. Its solutions include research and development, mine and concentrator, value-added materials, multimodal logistics, and growth markets. The company was founded by Eric Desaulniers on December 31, 2012 and is headquartered in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Canada.

