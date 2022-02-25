Contrasting Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) & LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Meridian has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Meridian and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meridian 22.31% 23.47% 2.05% LCNB 27.09% 8.77% 1.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Meridian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Meridian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of LCNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Meridian and LCNB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meridian $159.51 million 1.37 $35.58 million $5.74 6.16 LCNB $77.41 million 3.40 $20.97 million $1.66 11.14

Meridian has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. Meridian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Meridian pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Meridian pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB pays out 48.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meridian has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and LCNB has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Meridian and LCNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meridian 0 0 1 0 3.00 LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meridian currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.21%. Given Meridian’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Meridian is more favorable than LCNB.

Summary

Meridian beats LCNB on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meridian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products. The Mortgage Banking segment consists of the central loan production facility and retail and profit sharing loan production offices. The company was founded by Christopher J. Annas on June 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

LCNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

