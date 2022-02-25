Copart, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Copart in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. Copart has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average is $142.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

