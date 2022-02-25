Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.08 ($0.11). 629,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 359,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.11).

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Cora Gold from $0.18 to $0.22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market cap of £23.40 million and a P/E ratio of -26.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 11.67.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

