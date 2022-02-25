Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Trading Up 1%

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.43). 584,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,101,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.41).
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.82.
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:CORD)
