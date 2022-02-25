Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Trading Up 1%

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited (LON:CORD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.43). 584,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,101,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104 ($1.41).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.82.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:CORD)

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited, an investment company, intends to invest in digital infrastructure assets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and North America. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data centers, telecommunications towers, and fiber networks business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

