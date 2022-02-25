Cormark Comments on SSR Mining Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of SSRM opened at $19.57 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $20.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,907,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,362,000 after purchasing an additional 172,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,677,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54,180 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,571 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,128,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 136,083 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

