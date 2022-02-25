Cormark Weighs in on 5N Plus Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNP. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.93.

TSE VNP opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16. The stock has a market cap of C$198.74 million and a PE ratio of -204.55. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of C$2.06 and a 12 month high of C$5.01.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.15 per share, with a total value of C$161,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,247,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,681,050.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

