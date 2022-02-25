Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $8,500,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $1,736,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 226,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

