Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $20.10

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.10, but opened at $21.34. Couchbase shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 811 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on BASE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,017,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 1,179,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $29,774,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $33,534,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,035,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after buying an additional 686,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

