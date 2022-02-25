Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 511% from the average daily volume of 3,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The company has a market cap of $49.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Covalon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 83.57%. The company had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, and urology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.