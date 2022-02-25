Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $111.79 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% during the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.7% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.