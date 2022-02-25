Craig Hallum Lowers Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target to $130.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.39% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $86.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.38. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $74.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vicor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vicor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

