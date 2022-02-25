Crake Asset Management LLP Decreases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Crake Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,076 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,142,000 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 2.0% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crake Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $35,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $43.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.44 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.