Crake Asset Management LLP Decreases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Crake Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100,076 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,142,000 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 2.0% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crake Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $35,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,330 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.87.
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.
In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.
