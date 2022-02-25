Crake Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 3.6% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $66,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after purchasing an additional 120,189 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 142,428 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 493,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 225,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WFC stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $216.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.
About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
