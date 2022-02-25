Crake Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 3.4% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $62,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $91.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.81. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.